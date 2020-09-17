The Antifa Threat

Mike Scruggs- According to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Antifa’s ultimate goal is world Communism, and their primary immediate goal toward that end is to bring down the Trump presidency.

Antifa is most active in the United States and Western Europe. Their common initial tactic in the subversion of democratic governments in both the U.S. and Europe is to employ extreme violence and the destruction of public and private property to create political disorder, discredit, the police, and intimidate the public and democratic leaders. They often try to goad police into reactions that might be used to undermine their credibility and authority. They have made local police forces their especially hated enemy. Lately, Antifa has stooped to threatening and harassing the families of police.

Antifa deliberately stirs up racial incidents and issues to create public turmoil and racial grievances, division, and hatred. According to Barr, Antifa took the terrible George Floyd incident and death in Minneapolis and exploded it into national racial turmoil, using Black Lives Matter demonstrations as the leading edge of Antifa violence and destruction. The Black Lives Matter organization agenda is also radically Marxist and is generally teamed with Antifa for the maximum terrorist political effect. Both are radically anti-Christian and anti-Jewish and hostile to traditional Western cultural, moral, political, and economic values.

Antifa is well organized, equipped, trained, and financed. They use specialized communication methods for planning, organizing, and controlling their political and terrorist events. Antifa activists are paid to participate in their target events and on some occasions are given incentives for breaking store windows. They are frequently bussed to a target city or event and housed in expensive hotels if necessary. They generally wear black clothing, a small back pack, and face masks to hide their identity but also to identify themselves to other Antifa participants in their destructive activities. Their back packs may include various sorts of street weapons or property destruction equipment. Some of those arrested have been carrying pistols.

According to a woman who cannot now be identified, three busloads of black-clad Antifa troops were unloaded near the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, just before they became the main leadership in a joint Black Lives Matter and Antifa confrontation with legal protesters leaving the area of the statue. She was having lunch at a nearby restaurant with other women and had also brought her granddaughter. She was terrified, but she and her granddaughter managed to escape though a back door of the restaurant.

In an interview on Fox News with Mark Levin, Barr declined to give detail on who was financing Antifa.

President Trump had remarked in a walk-by question from a reporter that some Antifa support came from rather “stupid millionaires.” He may have been referring to some Hollywood or sports celebrities, but it widely believed that the strongest base of Antifa financial support comes from George Soros and his Open Society Foundation front organizations. President Trump has instructed the U.S. Department of Justice to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Barr elaborated that the federal government has evidence that Antifa “hijacked” legitimate protests around the country to “engage in lawlessness, violent rioting, arson, looting of businesses, and public property assaults on law enforcement officers and innocent people, and even the murder of a federal agent.”

Following World War I, German Communists began to agitate against the new German Weimar Republic. The idea for a paramilitary Communist subversive force in Germany, however, originated at a 1921 Communist Party conference in the newly established Soviet Union. They were calling themselves the Red Front Fighters League in 1924.

They quickly came into conflict with German nationalists who opposed Russian or Communist influence in Germany. In the disorder that followed the disastrous 1922-1923 German hyperinflation in the German Weimar Republic, the Red Front found that their main opposition in the streets was the National Socialist German Workers Party (Nazis). By 1930, Red Front and its successors were calling themselves Antifa. Antifa is simply an abbreviation for anti-fascist, the Nazis being designated as fascists, favoring an economic and political system favoring a powerful big-government-big-business controlled social-welfare state. The anarchy, mob violence, and disorder in Germany led to the rise of Adolf Hitler, who had gained control of the Nazi Party in 1921. Antifa tries to identify itself with widespread anti-Hitler sentiment, but, in fact, their tactics are no different from Hitler’s brown-shirted storm trooper thugs.

To Antifa, anyone to the right of Communists is a fascist. In this, they hold to the Leninist definition of fascist as capitalist. Antifa is essentially anti-capitalist and holds the usual Marxist extreme hostility to Christianity and its values. It is also of foundational importance to Antifa and all Marxist organizations to undermine and discredit Christian values. The anarchy they spread is simply the strategy of creating disorder to overthrow democratic governments. In the U.S. Antifa is predominantly white and middle class.

They are typically in their twenties and early thirties. They may have college degrees but are largely unemployed or part-time. A high percentage of them are still living with parents. The most frequent occupation is school teacher. They are predominantly the product of post modernist philosophy—especially godless moral relativism—displacing Judeo-Christian values. Their new moral standard is whatever is fashionable or politically correct, which currently leans heavily on anti-capitalism, anti-racism, and promoting sexual license and perversion

The same philosophy now imbedded in our public and private schools and universities teaches a false narrative of American and European history. This narrative belittles American achievements and blames most of the problems of the world on white supremacy and capitalism. It promotes victim ideologies, resentment, and suppression of truth and free speech for the sake of political correctness. It suppresses any discussion of traditional religious and moral values, thus marginalizing them and minimizing their public influence. Our schools and universities have increasingly become places where no one dare speaks their mind.

Antifa propaganda usually claims that they are anti-fascist, anti-capitalist, and anti-racist. But their anti-fascist claim is just an empty box, deceptively trying to identify as good guys opposing famous villains like Hitler. In their admiration of Soviet, Maoist, and Castro brands of socialist ideology, operational tactics, and strategies, they are competing for the most heinous evil prizes. They are as they claim anti-capitalist, but in so doing they are against economic freedom and essentially for leveled poverty and hopelessness. They have helped make a distorted religion out of “Anti-Racism,” which under leftist political correctness, “cancel culture,” nauseating virtue-signaling, and abominable strait-jacketing of human reason has somehow become an oppressive totalitarian religion of hatred and revenge. When considering Antifa, I cannot help but think of George Orwell’s 1945 Animal Farm novel about the Communist menace:

“They had come to a time when no one dared speak his mind, when fierce, growling dogs roamed everywhere, and when you had to watch your comrades torn to pieces after confessing to shocking crimes.”

On September 10, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Hanson told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that “The far-left demonstrations seen in U.S. cities this summer are part of a ‘cultural Maoist’ movement that has approval of Democratic officials. He further explained that “The protesters and rioters…have redefined traditional Marxism into identity politics.” He predicted street violence will continue until there are significant consequences for and indictments against its perpetrators.

Antifa is as dangerous to the survival of the American Republic as were the Nazis, the Stalinists, and the Maoists of history. Yet they are tolerated, encouraged, and lavishly financed by wealthy financial manipulators, woke corporations, liberal foundations, stupid celebrities, and powerful politicians who are willing to sacrifice the last vestige of moral compass to an ideology of absolute power. The Antifa fire and Molotov cocktails will not be put out by cowering in the corner. You cannot deal with fierce, growling dogs by coddling them. They must be hunted down and face severe judgment.