CDC shock: Only 6 percent of 153,504 virus deaths solely from covid

FPI- Data released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Aug. 26, which was widely ignored by the major media, show that coronavirus was listed as the sole cause in only 6 percent of all recorded virus deaths in the U.S.

The CDC said that, of the 153,504 deaths recorded from Feb. 1 through Aug. 19, only 9,210 (6 percent) listed covid as the only cause of death.

The other 94 percent had, on average, “2.6 additional conditions or causes per death,” the CDC report said.

Of those with previous comorbidities “the overwhelming majority” of those who died “were of very advanced age,” the CDC said.

The numbers through Aug. 19 showed more than 123,000 of the 150,000 recorded covid deaths at the time were individuals aged 65 and above.

Many observers say the new stats are an indictment of the major media’s dishonest coverage of the pandemic, which mostly fails to tell the difference between dying “from” covid and dying “with” covid.

In updated numbers through Aug. 22, the CDC reported 164,280 deaths “involving” coronavirus. It recorded 1,778,821 deaths from all causes from Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 22. Deaths involving pneumonia, with or without COVID-19 and excluding the flu, totaled 169,108.

The Aug. 26 CDC update also included a chart showing that 6,640 covid-recorded deaths involved the flu, with or without COVID-19 or pneumonia.

Some noted that, in an average flu season, the U.S. might expect 20,000 to 40,000 flu deaths. “This implies that after a while probably in March or April we tested exclusively for COVID and not flu,” one observer noted.

The Aug. 26 update also included this explanation from the CDC concerning “Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19”:

“Estimates of excess deaths can provide information about the burden of mortality potentially related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including deaths that are directly or indirectly attributed to COVID-19. Excess deaths are typically defined as the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods. This visualization provides weekly estimates of excess deaths by the jurisdiction in which the death occurred. Weekly counts of deaths are compared with historical trends to determine whether the number of deaths is significantly higher than expected.

“Counts of deaths from all causes of death, including COVID-19, are presented. As some deaths due to COVID-19 may be assigned to other causes of deaths (for example, if COVID-19 was not diagnosed or not mentioned on the death certificate), tracking all-cause mortality can provide information about whether an excess number of deaths is observed, even when COVID-19 mortality may be undercounted. Additionally, deaths from all causes excluding COVID-19 were also estimated. Comparing these two sets of estimates — excess deaths with and without COVID-19 — can provide insight about how many excess deaths are identified as due to COVID-19, and how many excess deaths are reported as due to other causes of death. These deaths could represent misclassified COVID-19 deaths, or potentially could be indirectly related to the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., deaths from other causes occurring in the context of health care shortages or overburdened health care systems).”

For comparison, some on social media pointed to the H1N1 outbreak in 2009-2010.

From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, the CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases of H1N1, 274,304 hospitalizations, and 12,469 deaths in the United States.

If H1N1 were reported the same way COVID-19 is, “there would have been over 2 million deaths” from H1N1, one observer noted. “Why didn’t we wear masks and shut everything down?”

Gateway Pundit founder Joe Hoft noted: “Let’s face it – at this moment in time anyone who is pushing for more lockdowns and other abuses on our personal rights is either evil or terribly misinformed.”

A chart in an Aug. 18 tweet shows “what’s happening all over Europe, and in many other parts of the world. The #Casedemic is escalating – and societal restrictions are coming in fast based on it. Just a few examples here – but nearly all of Europe has the same shocking story.”

