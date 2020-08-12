Dr. Scott Atlas, a Fauci critic, joins president’s task force

FPI- An outspoken critic of coronavirus lockdowns and leftist media hero Dr. Anthony Fauci is now advising the White House on the pandemic.

Dr. Scott Atlas, senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, is “working with us and will be working with us on the coronavirus,” President Donald Trump announced during his Monday covid press briefing.

Atlas said lockdown measures imposed by politicians and the resulting isolation cost the lives of people too afraid to seek critical medical care not related to COVID-19. Isolation, he added, is also a detriment to building immunity to diseases.

He also favors complete school reopenings this Fall.

“If steps need to be taken to protect children from COVID-19, then those same steps are required each and every year that the influenza season arrives,” Atlas said.

“A disease … that is frequently transmitted from children to the same high-risk teachers and family members who then die, to the tune of 35,000 to 90,000 Americans every flu season.”

On April 22, Atlas wrote an op-ed for The Hill titled “The data is in — stop the panic and end the total isolation.”

Atlas laid out five facts about coronavirus that most Americans who follow the dishonest corporate media were unaware of:

Fact 1: The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.

Fact 2: Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding.

Fact 3: Vital herd immunity is actually PREVENTED by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem.

Fact 4: People are dying from being denied other medical care due to hypothetical COVID-19 fatality projections that turned out to be garbage.

Fact 5: We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.

Trump said Monday that Atlas “has many great ideas, and he thinks what we’ve done is really good, and that will take it to a new level.”

True NYC coronavirus nursing home death toll shrouded in secrecy:

The Associated Press noted in a Tuesday report that New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, “could actually be a significant undercount.”

Unlike every other state with major covid outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property, and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there, as coronavirus nursing home deaths.

That statistic could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600.

“But so far the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to divulge the number, leading to speculation the state is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing better than other states and to make a tragic situation less dire,” the report said.

Cuomo has continually denied any responsibility for the thousands of nursing home covid deaths which occurred in large part due to his order mandating the facilities take in patients infected with the virus.

“That’s a problem, bro,” state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Democrat, told New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker during a legislative hearing on nursing homes earlier this month. “It seems, sir, that in this case you are choosing to define it differently so that you can look better.”

A running tally by The Associated Press shows that more than 68,200 residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term facilities across the nation have died from the coronarivus, out of more than 163,000 overall deaths.

For all 43 states that break out nursing home data, resident deaths make up 44 percent of total COVID deaths in their states, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Assuming the same proportion held in New York, that would translate to more than 11,000 nursing home deaths, the report said.

