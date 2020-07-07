News Stories

Californians respond to July 4th ban on fireworks with…fireworks

ADMIN 3 days ago
Free Press International– As the Fourth of July approached, Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Eric Garcetti demanded that his city’s residents cancel their celebrations over fear of spreading coronavirus.

The mayor outlawed firework shows in Los Angeles County, according to KABC-TV.

“We’re going to have to celebrate differently this year. Everyone should cancel plans with others for the 4th of July. You shouldn’t gather with anyone who doesn’t live in your household. Please stay home and save lives — it’s that simple,” Garcetti said.

Video taken from Los Angeles after the sun went down Saturday showed how defiant Californians responded.

