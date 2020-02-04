Above the Law? Hillary’s agents block process servers

FPI- Democrat after Democrat have insisted during the impeachment circus that “no one is above the law.”

Hillary Clinton might beg to differ.



Having thus far successfully dodged charges related to her email scandal, the twice-failed presidential candidate is now refusing to accept legal documents in Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

According to Gabbard’s attorney, Brian Dunne, Clinton has refused to accept the legal documents on two occasions. The process server was unable to deliver the papers on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

According to the Post’s report, Dunne said the Gabbard legal team’s process server first attempted to effect service at Clinton’s house in Chappaqua on Tuesday afternoon — but was turned away by Secret Service agents.

The agents directed the server to Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall, who on Wednesday claimed at his Washington, D.C., firm, Williams & Connolly, that he was unable to accept service on Clinton’s behalf, said Dunne.

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” Dunne told the Post. “But I guess here we are.”

On the amount she is asking for in the lawsuit, Gabbard told a reporter last week: “It should have been for $50 billion. What is your life worth to you? What is your honor and loyalty, your identity, worth to you?”

Gabbard said she filed the defamation lawsuit after Clinton had suggested that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was the “favorite” of the Russians.

During an October interview with David Plouffe, former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager, Clinton said: “She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset.”

While Clinton did not specifically name Gabbard in the interview, Clinton’s spokesman Nick Merrill essentially confirmed that the former secretary of state was referring to Gabbard. When asked specifically, he told NBC News, “If the nesting doll fits.”

Gabbard hit back, calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers” and blasted the “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation.”

Gabbard’s campaign said in a statement that Clinton “deliberately and maliciously made false statements in an attempt to derail Rep. Gabbard’s campaign, by alleging that Gabbard is a ‘Russian asset.’ ”

“Rep. Gabbard’s presidential campaign continues to gain momentum, but she has seen her political and personal reputation smeared and her candidacy intentionally damaged by Clinton’s malicious and demonstrably false remarks,” the statement said.

In an appearance on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight after filing the lawsuit, explaining why she took legal action:

“So when you have someone as powerful as Hillary Clinton seeking to smear my reputation, essentially implying that I’m a traitor to the country that I love, what she essentially is doing is taking my life away.

“So what this lawsuit is about is actually valuing the honor and the loyalty and integrity that every one of our service members embodies and saying that no one can try to defame them. We’ll not allow that to go unchecked.”

