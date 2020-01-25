Applications Sought for Golden LEAF’s ‘GLOW’ Initiative Workforce development program supports businesses looking to locate or expand in rural communities and help working-age adults facing employment barriers.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Senator Chuck Edwards (R-Henderson) announced today that the Golden LEAF Foundation officially launched the Golden LEAF Opportunities for Work (GLOW) initiative, a $5 million strategic grant initiative to help grow North Carolina’s available skilled workforce to meet urgent industry needs. He encourages 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, businesses, and governmental entities in District 48 to apply.

This special workforce development program will fund workforce projects demonstrating a market demand for skilled workers and aims at developing skill sets required by businesses looking to locate or expand in rural communities.

The program is also aiming to close the skills gap and increase the pool of highly qualified individuals with skills aligned to North Carolina businesses’ current and future needs. Individual projects may receive grants of up to $500,000.

Applicants must be a governmental entity or a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with at least three years of successful experience providing workforce development services.

“Our state’s thriving economic environment, with low unemployment rates simultaneously with significant job growth, has made North Carolina attractive to new businesses and industries to call home. Having a limited supply of highly-skilled workers strains the economy,” said Sen. Edwards.

“This initiative supports our WNC working-adults who face employment barriers, are underemployed, or are experiencing longterm unemployment and provides them training opportunities to increase their skills or obtain the postsecondary certification needed to obtain high-demand jobs and grow the pool of qualified applicants in our communities,” Edwards went on to say.

The deadline to complete and submit the online application ends at NOON on March 6, 2020. Golden LEAF anticipates awarding the grants in June 2020.

For more information on the GLOW initiative and to access the application, visit https://www.goldenleaf.org/grant-seekers/golden-leaf-opportunities-for-work/