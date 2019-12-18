Judgement Day: President Trump calls for prayer; Veteran reporter sums it all up

By WorldTribune Staff-

As the partisan impeachment process moved toward a vote in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump asked Americans to turn to their faith.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

A full House vote on articles accusing Trump of abusing his office and obstructing Congress was expected to take place in the evening hours on Wednesday and fall sharply along party lines, making Trump the third U.S. president to face impeachment, and the first to do so in purely partisan fashion.

“I think what we’re seeing today is a culmination of what the Democrats’ obsession with impeaching this president has come to,” Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said on “Fox & Friends,” adding that Democrats are “infatuated with impeding this president, and impeachment is the only way they feel they can do it.”

“It’s a sad day. It’s a tragic day,” Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican lawmaker, also told Fox News. “And I think the Democrats have got to understand the danger that they’re creating here and the damage they’re doing to the Constitution and to the republic.”

Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough summed up the impeachment saga in a Facebook post, writing:

“Now that we’ve had Mueller, Horowitz … Just so we understand the sequence of events, the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign financed a foreign national to tap the Kremlin for gossip about Trump et al and then imported the foreigner’s unfounded dossier into America to influence the election and juice an FBI probe into Trump and then those same Democrats quoted the same Moscow dirt to accuse Trump of being a Russian agent, citing the Kremlin dossier.”

As Democrats move forward with their political circus, Trump will be addressing a “Keep America Great Rally” in Battle Creek, Michigan, delivering remarks from a congressional district represented by Justin Amash — a Republican-turned-independent congressman who has drawn the president’s ire and will vote in favor of impeachment.

In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, the duly-elected president Democrats are attempting to remove asserted that the Democratic leader was “declaring open war on American democracy.”