George Soros and the Remaking of American Values

By Mike Scruggs- George Soros was born in 1930 in Budapest, Hungary, to a nominally Jewish family and was educated at the London School of Economics, where he received BA, MA, and Ph.D. degrees.

He became an American citizen in 1961 and celebrated his 89th birthday in August of this year. Before he donated $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations (OSF) in 2018, he was the 19th richest person in the world.

His major breakthrough to immense wealth came in 1992, when he shorted the British currency in a financial crisis, netting himself over $1.0 billion, and nearly breaking the Bank of England in its support for the European Union. Soros claims to have a system of identifying undervalued and overvalued bubbles in various markets.

Perhaps so, but the French government convicted him of insider trading in 2002, and fined him 2.2 million Euros, but this was a drop in the bucket for him. Counting the Foundations he controls his net worth is over $25 billion. By profession he is an investor and hedge fund manager. He is also widely known as an author and philanthropist. Soros created the OSF in 1979, which has contributed over $1.5 billion to 199 organizations in the United States alone. He has funded many others overseas.

Soros and his OSF organizations contribute mainly to left-wing organizations that oppose conservative Western values including traditional and evangelical forms of Christianity. He is good at deception and at making social chaos and ruthless politics sound as American as apple pie.

He is good at seducing religious leaders through misinformation, heretical Bible interpretations, and financial grants. He frequently uses immigration and racial issues to manipulate and mislead poorly informed Christians eager to embrace anything that makes them feel good and facilitates virtue-signaling. Soros is an atheist and elitist globalist.

He is for open borders, of course.

The Hungarian Parliament recently passed legislation preventing Soros investments in his home country, in which he is no longer welcome.

Soros began to be more directly active in American politics in 2004, contributing just over $25 million mostly through his radical liberal organizations in attempting to defeat President George W. Bush’s reelection. He has continued and escalated his anti-conservative crusade by supporting Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In the last few years, his political manipulation of American values has shown itself strong in state and local attorney general elections. He has become a major financial source for the Democrat Party at any level worth infiltration and influence. He recently contributed $403,000 to elect Cook County (Chicago) Illinois State’s attorney Kim Foxx, who dropped felony charges against Jussie Smollett for faking a hate crime. He also helped fund Black Lives Matter and their rioting in Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis, now one of the highest crime rate cities in the U.S. The Muslim Brotherhood joined Soros in their support for Black Lives Matter. Soros was the primary backer of Occupy Wall Street.

Soros is a major contributor to Planned Parenthood, Common Cause, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ALCU). He is pro-abortion and funds the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Women’s Law Center, and get this—Catholics for Choice.

He supports many pro-amnesty and open border groups including the American Immigration Council, the American Immigration Law Foundation, the Brennan Center for Justice, the National Immigration Forum, the National Immigration Law Center, and the National Council of La Raza, the radical Latino organization now renamed Unidos US. He also supports and thus heavily influences “World Relief” a National Association of Evangelicals asylum and relief organization accused of putting its financial income from placing refugees ahead of national interests.

Soros also supports organizations that weaken ballot security and election law enforcement, such as Project Vote, Demos (headed by Elizabeth Warren’s daughter), and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

Widespread public ignorance about the costs of both illegal immigration and the costs of excessive legal cheap labor immigration has made many well-meaning evangelical Christians vulnerable to Soros amnesty and open border themes.

A 2010 study by the Heritage Foundation found that the average unlawful immigrant household costs U.S taxpayers over $14,000 per year, and because of poorly regulated legal immigration, even lawful immigrant households cost over $4,000 per year per household to U.S. taxpayers.

Moreover, and even more horrific, illegal and excessive legal foreign labor essentially transfers $500+ billion per year from American workers to those who use cheap foreign labor. Excessive immigration also displaces American workers, and the crime statistics including murder, rape, and assault for illegal immigrants is unconscionably and unacceptably excessive. Soros organizations are busy making uninformed evangelicals feel good, while ignorant of the facts that show they are actually doing immense harm to their neighbors.

Soros has been successful in muddling the evangelical convictions of and seducing a significant part of the leadership of the still mostly conservative Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). Soros has donated over $25 million to this effort through Russell Moore, who is president of the SBC’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) and also serves on Soros’s Evangelical Immigration Table (EIT). Also prominent in the EIT is famous religious liberal Jim Wallis, President of Sojourners Magazine, who has been supported by Soros for years. He previously denied it but now admits it. EIT is actually an arm of Soros’s National Immigration Forum.

Liberal influences are being seen more often in the SBC these days. Numerous SBC related articles indicate there is a struggle going on between traditional conservative and Biblical guidance and Soros-driven religious liberalism. Sometimes evil is dressed as an angel of light. Immigration and race issues are frequently part of the mouse trap that deceives people who want to feel good and look good into doing harm to their churches, their neighbors, and their country.

The pattern in the U.S. has always been for religious liberalism to enter into a congregation or leadership body first by social issues that because of their sensitivity intimidate sound Biblical analysis. Sound Biblical Doctrines often fall to a desire to be seen as good. But being seen as good in the eyes of the media, our peers, and ourselves is often the enemy of truth and true goodness that is in harmony with Scripture, nature, material facts and their real consequences.

Wanting to look good to a corrupt world and corrupt media is the road to abandonment of Biblical truth and the Christian Faith itself. Evangelicals also fall into error, when they make decisions without knowledge of material facts, sound economic understanding, and on-the-ground reality. This error has been particularly common on immigration issues. Thoughtless virtue signaling may harm your neighbors. In speaking of the barbarities of the Soviet system, the Russian Christian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn once warned that before men can do great evil, they must convince themselves that it is right.

George Soros and the Deep State

Judicial Watch investigations have found that U.S. taxpayer funds were being funneled through the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to support Soros’s leftist agenda in Albania, Macedonia, and Romania. Moreover, U.S. taxpayer funds are being used to support Soros fronts undermining honest American elections and creating a crisis on the Mexican border. Through Soros “Leadership Conference” umbrella, liberal activists are fighting voter ID laws and lobbying for voting rights for convicted felons.

These same groups are also lobbying for same-day and online voting registration. The Leadership Group is a hub of deep state resistance against President Trump and received $3.3 million from OSF in 2016 and 2017. Its Education Fund received $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2008!

OSF is dedicated to erasing U.S. borders and any distinction between U.S. citizens and anyone that sets foot in the country legally or illegally.

George Soros and his servants are everywhere and richly endowed. His reaches into U.S. politics, the U.S. State Department, Justice Department, CIA, FBI, and the media are frightening. One of his organizations has recently been linked by Breitbart and OAN News to the phony “whistleblower” letter regarding Ukraine in the attempted coup against President Trump.

But the greatest threat of Soros’s wealth and power are aimed at American values. The heart and strength of these values are in the Biblical faith and traditions of our churches. Soros and his OSF fronts are in a full-court press for their seduction and eventual destruction. Our national survival may depend upon whether the leadership of our churches can discern bribery, falsehoods, and subversion and hold fast to the Faith of our Fathers.