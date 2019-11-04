Who is Eric Ciaramella? How ‘Biden’s point man on Ukraine’ used his elitist privilege

by WorldTribune Staff-

The so-called Trump-Ukraine “whistleblower” is a leftist ruling-class prodigy who made his mark by spying on Americans for the CIA and Rep. Adam Schiff, a columnist noted.

The 33-year-old CIA employee (whose name, Eric Ciaramella, was revealed by Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations last week) has been “using his government position for partisan, political ends,” Dan Flynn wrote for The American Spectator on Nov. 1.

He received his undergraduate degree from Yale and obtained a master’s from Harvard. Ciaramella is a picture of elitist privilege, having “graduated from a high school that costs $30,000 a year to attend,” Flynn noted, adding that “a few years after graduation from that tony private high school, the youngster estimated to its alumni magazine of trips to 28 different countries (he admits he lost count).”

“When others provide you with the best education and pricey junkets to obscure parts of the globe, not getting the president you asked for might come as a terrible blow,” Flynn wrote. “So Ciaramella sought to rectify this injustice by anonymously peddling secondhand gossip — false in large part — designed to instigate another round of impeachment discussions. He did so by first going to Congressman Adam Schiff. When you seek to report a federal crime, go to the FBI. When you seek to gin up political trouble, go to Adam Schiff.”

Ciaramella, or “pajama boy” as Rush Limbaugh has dubbed him, worked with a Democratic National Committee operative who dug up dirt on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, according to Sperry’s report. Sperry wrote that Ciaramella invited the operative “into the White House for meetings, former White House colleagues said. The operative, Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American who supported Hillary Clinton, led an effort to link the Republican campaign to the Russian government. ‘He knows her. He had her in the White House,’ said one former co-worker, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.”

Politico detailed the collusion between Ciaramella’s DNC operative pal and Ukraine in a lengthy report by Kenneth Vogel, now with the New York Times, and David Stern, who resides in Kiev. “Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office,” they write. “They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.”

Flynn asked: “Why did John Brennan assign Ciaramella to the National Security Council? What role, if any, did Ciaramella take in this particular collusion involving Chalupa and a foreign government to influence the outcome of a U.S. presidential election? Why did Sen. Rand Paul describe Ciaramella as Vice President Joe Biden’s point man on Ukraine?”

The lawyers representing Ciaramella describe him as an “apolitical, civil servant,” insisting “the identity of the whistleblower is irrelevant.”

Flynn wrote: “This is a lie. The whistleblower’s identity matters precisely because his past partisan behavior, unbecoming of a civil servant, grabbed the attention of journalists and coaxed the White House to force him out — all several years before Paul Sperry identified him as the ‘whistleblower.’ ”

Flynn concluded: “Call this a coup d’état. Call it a putsch. Call him Eric Ciaramella. Just don’t call him ‘apolitical’ without an accompanying laugh track.”