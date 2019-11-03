Joining Forces to Bring Relief in the Bahamas

For more than 10 years, Convoy of Hope and Avadim Health, Inc., have come together to bring relief across the globe.

Through their joint efforts, multiple Theraworx Protect product donations have reached homeless individuals and families impacted by disasters and other major events. Most recently, the two organizations joined forces to bring relief to Hurricane Dorian’s victims in the Bahamas.

Convoy of Hope is actively working to elevate suffering caused by, what is regarded as, the country’s worst natural disaster. In response, the humanitarian-relief organization has to date:

Distributed more than 1 million pounds of disaster relief supplies, including food, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies.

of disaster relief supplies, including food, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies. Served more than 7,000 families and 24,000 individuals in 12 communities, spanning six islands.

To ensure long-term response plans, Convoy of Hope’s International Services team is conversing with partners and local leadership. Containers continue to be shipped and delivered to the organization’s partners and warehouse for distribution.

To help in these heroic efforts, Avadim Health donated more than 3,400 pounds (three pallets) of Theraworx Protect bath wipes and foam. “We could not do the work we do without partners like Avadim supporting our disaster response work,” stated Bill Whitworth, Convoy of Hope procurement director. “Avadim is a wonderful company with a heart to help others.”

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, international humanitarian-relief organization. Its goal is to bring hope to people who need it most in the United States and vulnerable communities around the world. Since 1994, it has been Convoy of Hope’s privilege to work with businesses, churches, government agencies, and other nonprofits to provide help to the impoverished, hungry, and hurting.

About Avadim Health

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Avadim Health, Inc., is a rapidly growing health and wellness company built around the concept of serving. With a mission to change lives and transform communities, Avadim Health identifies gaps in care and addresses them in a way nobody has. The company offers a portfolio of advanced, safe solutions and has a strong pipeline across a broad range of health and wellness areas.