Gender confusion trips up ‘un-easy’ Hillary

FPI- In an interview with Great Britain’s The Sunday Times, Hillary Clinton blamed “generational” difference for her not being as woke on trans rights as her daughter Chelsea.

When the two were asked whether someone with a beard and a penis could ever be a woman, Chelsea did not hesitate in saying “yes.”

Hillary, on the other hand, struggled before saying: “Errr. I’m just learning about this. It’s a very big generational discussion, because this is not something I grew up with or ever saw. It’s going to take a lot more time and effort to understand what it means to be defining yourself differently.”

The interviewer, Decca Aitkenhead, said Hillary seemed “uneasy” in her response.

According to Aitkenhead’s account, she informs Hillary during the interview that many British feminists of the former U.S. secretary of state’s generation have a problem with the idea that a “lesbian who doesn’t want to sleep with someone who has a penis is transphobic.”

Hillary nods in agreement, while Chelsea “stiffens and stares at me,” according to Aitkenhead.

Chelsea would go on to praise the decision by Britain’s National Health Service to assign patients to single-sex wards according to the gender they identify as, instead of their biological make up.

“How can you treat someone if you don’t recognize who they feel and know in their core they are?” Chelsea says.

“And I strongly support children being able to play on the sports teams that match their own gender identity,” Chelsea adds. “I think we need to be doing everything we can to support kids in being whoever they know themselves to be and discovering who they are.”

At this point Hillary appeared conflicted, saying: “I think you’ve got to be sensitive to how difficult this is. There are women who’d say [to a trans woman], ‘’You know what, you’ve never had the kind of life experiences that I’ve had. So I respect who you are, but don’t tell me you’re the same as me.’ I hear that conversation all the time.”

Free Press International