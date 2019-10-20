Fired-up Trump in Dallas hails ‘tough love’ with Turkey, mocks ‘crazy’ Pelosi

by WorldTribune Staff- If the wall-to-wall “impeachment” coverage back home in Washington was bothering President Donald Trump, he showed no signs at a wildly enthusiastic rally in Dallas Thursday night.

Demonstrating the importance of politicians being entertainers, he mocked his opponents and, buttoning his jacket and assuming an air of “gravitas”, demonstrated to howls of laughter from the crowds that he could indeed be “presidential” if he wanted to.

“American combat troops should not be at the center of ancient sectarian conflicts all over the world; bring our soldiers back home!” the president said.

Trump’s comment was followed by chants of “Bring them home!” from the crowd of 20,000 inside the American Airlines Center arena. At least another 30,000 Trump supporters gathered outside the arena.

The president celebrated the ceasefire agreement his administration brokered earlier on Thursday between Turkey and the Kurds in northern Syria. He praised Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their successful negotiating with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Without a little tough love, they would have never made this deal,” Trump said. “You have to be a little bit different to do it that way. I took a lot of heat, even from some of our congressmen, even from some of our senators, but now they’re all happy.”

Trump vowed to continue to fight the foreign policy establishment in the Washington, D.C. swamp.

“We have to fundamentally change our approach to homeland security,” the president said. “The same people pushing us to fight endless wars overseas want us to open our borders to mass migration from these war-torn and terror afflicted regions.”

Speaking of the swamp, Trump in Dallas blasted “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi and “Shifty” Adam Schiff for their never-ending effort to impeach him.

“I don’t believe anymore that they love their country, I don’t believe it,” Trump said. “The more America achieves, the more hateful and enraged these crazy people have become, they’re crazy!”

Trump added: “The only message these radical lefties will understand is a crushing defeat on November 3, 2020, save that date.”

Trump took aim at the recent Democratic primary debates, saying, “In recent debates — did you see these debates? Do you believe what I’m competing with? They’re not Ted Cruz, believe me.” Cruz was in the audience in Dallas.

“When I had to compete with Ted Cruz, that was brutal. You know, he was the national debate champion. A story I’ve never told. I never did that before. I ran for office. All of a sudden, I’m supposed to be debating tomorrow night.”

Trump went on to say that he had initially hired a debate coach, but said that didn’t go very well. “I hired a debate coach, and he lasted for about 10 minutes. I said this guy knows less than I do. He didn’t know anything. He didn’t know anything. It’s true. He said never, ever interrupt while they are speaking. I said, okay, coach. Put me in, coach. After a couple of those statements, I mean, I mean, you can’t beat Ted Cruz if you don’t interrupt him. It’s impossible.”

Trump said he believed Cruz was always the one to beat with regard to the debates. When he realized that the Texas Senator had been a national debate champion, Trump said he went to Melania and said, “I’ve got a problem.”

“Ted was tough. Tough and smart as Hell. Tough. Good man,” Trump concluded. “But it’s true, it was Ted Cruz and he was literally I mean, national debate — he was the best in all of college and law school. And he’s a talented guy. In recent debates, you see these people, they’re not Ted Cruz, believe me. Hey Ted, you should turn Democrat, you would win in that group, right?”

The cameras panned to Cruz, who made it clear that would never happen.