‘America’s toughest Sheriff’ wants his job back

FPI News- Joe Arpaio announced on Aug. 25, two years to the day that he was pardoned by President Donald Trump, that he is running again for sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona.

“Watch out world! We are back!” Arpaio, 87, said in a statement.

Arpaio, who has been called “America’s Toughest Sheriff,” was convicted in July 2017 for criminal contempt of court for disobeying a federal judge’s order to stop alleged racial profiling in detaining “individuals suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.”

Related: Soros finances attack on no-nonsense Sheriff Joe in Phoenix, September 15, 2016

In pardoning Arpaio on Aug. 25, 2017, Trump commended him for “protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.”

Critics slammed Arpaio’s methods, which included keeping detainees in tents in 100-plus degree weather.

“Sheriff Joe” was reported to have responded to the complaints by saying, “It’s 120 degrees in Iraq, and the soldiers are living in tents, and they didn’t commit any crimes, so shut your mouths.”

A statement announcing Arpaio’s candidacy said: “During the past several years, his opponents, activists and political figures on the Left, have utilized slanderous attacks on him through the fake and biased news media to try and keep him from being heard, but these efforts have failed. However, he expects these attacks will continue in full force, even more so with today’s announcement.”

Arpaio served as Maricopa County’s sheriff from 1993 until 2016 when he lost his re-election bid following the contempt of court charge.

“The last four years have proven to be a time of lost opportunities to continue the kind of tough policing this county needs,” Arpaio said. “Once back in office, I will use my position to restore pride to our law enforcement ranks, not only here, in the fourth-largest county in America, but across the country.”

In 2018, Arpaio ran in the Arizona Republican Senate primary to replace then-outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake. He lost to Martha McSally, who lost in the general election to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. McSally was later appointed to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s Senate seat.

Maricopa County’s current sheriff, Paul Penzone, the Democrat who defeated Arpaio in 2016, plans to run again in 2020.

On the Republican side, Jerry Sheridan, who was Arpaio’s deputy for six years, announced in February that he would seek the GOP nomination to challenge Penzone. Sheridan said on Aug. 25 that he will remain in the race.

Free Press International