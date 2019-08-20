A incredible sign from heaven visits two sisters.

Submitted By The Asheville Tribune

For the past few years my mother-in-law Deborah Patteson and her sister

Jeanne Wright have talked to their mother (Dorothy Booth) on several

occasions and asked her when it was her time to leave this world) to send

them a sign once she was in heaven, and they specifically asked that a

cardinal would be involved. I remember one day being back in grandma’s room

and hearing them all talk about it in a joking way, and she said something

like “I’ll see what I can do.”

We all knew this would have to be from God, and Aunt Jeanne prayed

specifically that the Lord would do it in such a way that they would never

have thought of, and they would know it was from Him. They knew she was

going to be with the Lord, as she had been a Christian for many years, but

they just desired this special gift to bring comfort.

Well, Dorothy went on to be with the Lord on January 9th at the age of 97.

And we held her Memorial service on January 19th. It was the next day that

a miracle happened…

On January 20th, (the day after grandmas memorial service, and hours after

they had been talking about that very prayer) God answered their special

request while they were playing grandmas favorite card game, “Canasta”!!!

They suddenly heard something at the kitchen window and my father-in-law

Brian Patteson went out to check! A wild cardinal was sitting there

completely calm and Brian was able to pick it up and brought it inside.

Deborah and Aunt Jeanne were so overjoyed and knew this was an answer to

prayer and they were able to hold and pet it, for 10 min and then they

decided to go outside to release it.

Once they were outside, they tried to release the bird, and Deborah nudged

it, but instead of flying away, it flew up and landed on Deborah’s left

shoulder, the two were just blown away with amazement and you could see the

sheer shock and joy on their faces!! After a while Deborah put the cardinal

on Jeanne’s shoulder and it then hopped down to her heart and stayed there

a while. This went on 10 mins until they finally decided to put the

cardinal in a branch. They pet it a few more times and then it flew away.

This was a moment that will never be forgotten by these two daughters and

there is no doubt this was their sign from heaven! They definitely never

would have imagined this to have happened in the way this did. We all know

God allowed this bird to come to them as an answer to prayer. Our God is so

faithful and kind and He Loves answering His children!

(P.S Grandma was always everyone’s favorite so we joke that she had some

favor with God!)

Written by: Angela Patteson