How to Ensure Your New House Is Move-In Ready

Moving into a new home is exciting, but you don’t want to get ahead of yourself. Before you go too far, make sure you cover your necessities so you can enjoy a pleasant transition. Here is what to tackle so you ensure your new house is move-in ready.

Why Deep Clean?

Even though it was probably quite clean the last time you saw your new house, a lot happened after that. Time has passed, boxes were loaded, furniture carried, and feet tramped in and out. On top of that, there is always some residual grime left in places that the old homeowner couldn’t reach to clean and likely didn’t tend to before they left, such as under the sofa and behind bookcases. With that in mind, giving the house a complete deep cleaning, top to bottom and every nook and cranny, is in your best interest.

Cleaning Process

Start overhead with things like crown molding, light fixtures, and ceiling fan blades; catch every corner and crevice in closets and cabinets; wash walls and countertops; and mop your floors. Appliances should be scrubbed inside and out as well, making sure not to miss the refrigerator vent and dishwasher filter. Carpets should be properly cleaned since the fibers can trap pollens, dander, dust, dirt, and debris. To ensure it’s done correctly so you can start out fresh, if in Asheville in Western, North Carolina, hire a ECO-Friendly professional from CitruSolution Carpet Cleaning of Asheville to clean your carpets for you.

Helpful Hands

Keep in mind that you have plenty of tasks on your plate already. If you have a long-distance move or it’s simply too much time, energy, and stress to undertake deep cleaning the entire house yourself, why not hire a house-cleaning service? The average cost of having a pro manage the deep clean for you ranges from $116 to $235, which is a minimal investment in your property and saves you a substantial workload. If you do elect to undertake the deep cleaning yourself, a printable cleaning checklist can come in handy.

Safe and Secure

Before you settle in, there are a few other things you should do to ensure your new home is safe. To begin, there is no way for you to know who has a set of keys to the house. Forbes points out that for the sake of security, you should install new locks on all the entryway doors of your new home. Also, some experts recommend installing your window treatments right away, as it will provide privacy and help you feel more at ease.

Following Up

Once you move in and have your new home arranged, there are steps you should take to ensure you maintain a clean and healthy home environment. To stay abreast of air quality concerns, American Home Shield recommends having your heating and cooling system routinely maintained, and be sure to change the air filters regularly. You should also check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are functioning properly. And once every year, it’s smart to test your home for radon. Radon exposure is a leading cause of lung cancer, and there is no cure. Thankfully, there are practical methods for mitigating radon, so take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Ongoing Housekeeping

Now that your new home is spotless, you’ll want to keep it that way. Keeping up with a household can be challenging, but one way to tackle your tasks is to establish a cleaning schedule. Also, tend to a certain handful of essentials on a daily basis, such as picking up clutter, wiping down countertops, and making beds. Some tasks only need to be handled on a monthly or periodic basis, such as cleaning light fixtures and washing windows. By planning out a schedule right off the bat, you can get into — and keep — good habits.

Congratulations on purchasing a new house! Make sure it’s move-in ready, and develop a cleaning routine you can stick with. You’ll have a healthy, happy home environment, and you and your family will be comfortable in no time.