Social media war ignited by Epstein death in Democratic NYC

By WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2019-

#ClintonBodyCount and #TrumpBodyCount were among the narratives trending following the death in a New York City jail cell of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump retweeted this from Terrence K. Williams : “#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised”

Trump added the hashtags: #EpsteinSuicide, #ClintonBodyCount, and #ClintonCrimeFamily.

Some on social media noted that Twitter had replaced #ClintonBodyCount on its trending news feed with “TrumpBodyCount even though the Clinton hashtag had 69,000 tweets compared to about 13,000 for the Trump hashtag.

Lynne Patton, an official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tweeted after Epstein’s death: “Hillary’d!! P.S. Let me know when I’m supposed to feel badly about this…#VinceFosterPartTwo”

Legal Insurrection noted that “The loons of Trump-Russia Collusion blamed the initial #ClintonBodyCount surge on Russian bots.”

Author Jeffrey Abramson tweeted: “Understand that the reason Russian bots are all over the Internet making wild claims about a Clinton connection to the Epstein suicide is because key people in the United States and abroad know the *Trump* connection to Epstein is the one that matters, and is the real story here.”

Pulpit&Pen.org noted that #ClintonBodyCount actually “began to trend on July 27 after Epstein’s imprisonment, in anticipation of when he would be ‘suicided’ by the Clintons.”

Zero Hedge noted that the “Clinton Body Count” phrase was originally coined by writer Danny Casolaro in the late 1980s. Casolaro “committed suicide” in 1991, while working on a story supposedly involving an international cabal.

Attorney General William Barr said the FBI is investigating Epstein’s death and that the Department of Justice’s inspector general would open a separate investigation.

Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges last month and was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Though he had reportedly previously attempted suicide while in prison in New York, Epstein was taken off suicide watch on July 29, reports say.

The New York Times reported: “Inmates on suicide watch are generally placed in a special observation cell, surrounded with windows, with a bolted down bed and no bedclothes, the official said. A correction officer — or sometimes a fellow inmate trained to be a ‘suicide companion’ — is typically assigned to sit in an adjacent office and monitor the inmate constantly. Robert Gangi, an expert on prisons and the former executive director of the Correctional Association of New York, said guards also generally take shoelaces and belts away from people on suicide watch. ‘It’s virtually impossible to kill yourself,’ Mr. Gangi said.”

Several Hollywood types who refuse to let a dead dog decompose said it was Russia up to its old tricks.

“Vlad” tweeted actor Ron Perlman.

Showtime’s Billions creator Brian Koppelman tweeted: “Epstein suicide. Sure. Seems likely. Probably what happened. Hey, folks, we’re Russia now. Enjoy it.”

Guardians of the Galaxy performer Dave Bautista responded to a Twitter user asking “was Epstein ‘Suicided’? by saying “Is that the same thing as Putin’d?”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit this week ordered the partial release of what is expected to be approximately 2,000 pages of documents related to Epstein.

The document release stems from a 2015 defamation lawsuit in New York brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Epstein’s “Madam” – Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre says Maxwell helped Epstein traffic herself and other underage girls to sex parties at the billionaire pedophile’s many residences.

Zero Hedge noted that “While Epstein’s ties to former President Bill Clinton and other famous figures are well known — all of whom have tried to distance themselves in recent weeks, much has been made about the relationship between President Trump and the pedophile financier.”

Following a 2011 article by journalist Sharon Churcher claiming that Donald Trump was a “good friend of Jeffrey’s,” Guiffre was asked to clarify Churcher’s possible misquote that “Donald Trump was also a good friend of Jeffrey’s,” and that Trump “Didn’t partake in any” of — “any sex with any of us but he flirted with me.”

“It’s true that he didn’t partake in any sex with us, and but it’s not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me,” said Guiffre.

Among those Giuffre claims Epstein forced her to have sex with were two prominent Democratic politicians — former Sen. George Mitchell and ex-New Mexico governor and Clinton cabinet official Bill Richardson. Mitchell and Richardson have denied the allegations.

Flight logs show Bill Clinton took at least 26 trips aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express” — even apparently ditching his Secret Service detail for at least five of the flights, according to records obtained by FoxNews.com.

“Official flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration show Clinton traveled on some of the trips with as many as 10 U.S. Secret Service agents. However, on a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed,” FoxNews.com reported.

The Secret Service declined to answer multiple Freedom of Information Act requests filed by FoxNews.com seeking information on the trips. Clinton would have been required to file a form to dismiss the agent detail, a former Secret Service agent told FoxNews.com.

In the mid-1990s, an email message was circulated which detailed various Bill and Hillary Clinton associates alleged to have died under mysterious circumstances. This theory was resurrected during Hillary Clinton’s 2008 and 2016 failed presidential bids and with the now #ClintonBodyCount hashtag following Epstein’s death.

“The Clinton Dead Pool”:

1- James McDougal – The Clintons’ convicted Whitewater partner died of an apparent heart attack while in solitary confinement. He was a key witness in Ken Starr’s investigation.

2 – Mary Mahoney – A former White House intern was murdered July 1997 at a Starbucks in Georgetown. The murder happened as she was about to go public with her story of sexual harassment in the White House.

3 – Vince Foster – Former White House counselor, and colleague of Hillary Clinton at Little Rock’s Rose Law firm. Died of a gunshot wound to the head, ruled a suicide.

4 – Ron Brown – Secretary of Commerce and former DNC Chairman. Reported to have died by impact in a plane crash. A pathologist close to the investigation reported that there was a hole in the top of Brown’s skull resembling a gunshot wound. At the time of his death Brown was being investigated, and spoke publicly of his willingness to cut a deal with prosecutors. The rest of the people on the plane also died. A few days later the Air Traffic controller committed suicide.

5 – C. Victor Raiser, II – Raiser, a major player in the Clinton fund raising organization died in a private plane crash in July 1992.

6 – Paul Tulley – Democratic National Committee Political Director found dead in a hotel room in Little Rock , September 1992. Described by Clinton as a “dear friend and trusted advisor”.

7 – Ed Willey – Clinton fundraiser, found dead November 1993 deep in the woods in VA of a gunshot wound to the head. Ruled a suicide. Ed Willey died on the same day his wife Kathleen Willey claimed Bill Clinton groped her in the oval office in the White House. Ed Willey was involved in several Clinton fund raising events.

8 – Jerry Parks – Head of Clinton’s gubernatorial security team in Little Rock .. Gunned down in his car at a deserted intersection outside Little Rock Park’s son said his father was building a dossier on Clinton He allegedly threatened to reveal this information. After he died the files were mysteriously removed from his house.

9 – James Bunch – Died from a gunshot suicide. It was reported that he had a “Black Book” of people which contained names of influential people who visited prostitutes in Texas and Arkansas.

10 – James Wilson – Was found dead in May 1993 from an apparent hanging suicide. He was reported to have ties to Whitewater.

11 – Kathy Ferguson – Ex-wife of Arkansas Trooper Danny Ferguson, was found dead in May 1994, in her living room with a gunshot to her head. It was ruled a suicide even though there were several packed suitcases, as if she were going somewhere. Danny Ferguson was a co-defendant along with Bill Clinton in the Paula Jones lawsuit. Kathy Ferguson was a possible corroborating witness for Paula Jones.

12 – Bill Shelton – Arkansas State Trooper and fiancee of Kathy Ferguson. Critical of the suicide ruling of his fiancee, he was found dead in June, 1994 of a gunshot wound also ruled a suicide at the grave site of his fiancee.

13 – Gandy Baugh – Attorney for Clinton’s friend Dan Lassater, died by jumping out a window of a tall building January, 1994. His client was a convicted drug distributor.

14 – Florence Martin – Accountant & sub-contractor for the CIA, was related to the Barry Seal, Mena, Arkansas, airport drug smuggling case. He died of three gunshot wounds.

15 – Suzanne Coleman – Reportedly had an affair with Clinton when he was Arkansas Attorney General. Died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, ruled a suicide. Was pregnant at the time of her death.

16 – Paula Grober – Clinton’s speech interpreter for the deaf from 1978 until her death December 9, 1992. She died in a one car accident.

17 – Danny Casolaro – Investigative reporter, investigating Mena Airport and Arkansas Development Finance Authority. He slit his wrists, apparently, in the middle of his investigation.

18 – Paul Wilcher – Attorney investigating corruption at Mena Airport with Casolaro and the 1980 “October Surprise” was found dead on a toilet June 22, 1993, in his Washington D.C. apartment had delivered a report to Janet Reno 3 weeks before his death.