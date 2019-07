FPI / July 12, 2019 Geostrategy-Direct.com By Richard Fisher As part of a $2 billion weapons sales package, the U.S. Congress has been notified about the sale to Taiwan of 108 General Dynamics M1A2 “Abrams” main battle tanks. In service with the U.S. Army since 1980, the M1A2 is the latest version, armed with a […]