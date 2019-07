Unforgiven: Scottish teen who stated there are only two genders is barred from school

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2019 A Scottish teenager who told his teacher that there are only two genders was removed from class, suspended, and later expelled. The 17-year-old student at Mearns Academy in Aberdeenshire, named Murray, shared a video on social media in which his teacher tells him he can’t return to class as […]