WorldTribune, July 7, 2019 This month, we introduce a new daily feature: ‘Question of the Day’. Send your responses here [world@worldtribune.com] or comment on Facebook and we’ll publish the best. Question of the Day: A federal appeals court on July 3 ordered the unsealing of documents about financier Jeffrey Epstein, a sex-trafficking ring and “numerous […]