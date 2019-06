Report: Four ISIS terrorists planned to enter U.S. from Mexico via Panama, Costa Rica

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2019 Nicaragua’s military reported it has captured four Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists who had planned to enter the United States through Mexico. Nicaraguan authorities identified the men as two Egyptian nationals — 33-year old Mohamed Ibrahim and 26-year-old Mahmoud Samy Eissa — and two Iraqis, 41-year-old Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al […]