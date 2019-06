U.S. ‘Peace to Prosperity’ workshop in Bahrain gets negative reviews even before starting

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2019 A plan by the Trump administration that would raise $50 billion for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and create one million jobs for Palestinians within a decade was widely panned by the international corporate media. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner opened the “Peace to Prosperity” workshop in Bahrain on […]