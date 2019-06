by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2019 With $1 million from George Soros giving them a huge money advantage, a pair of leftist prosecutor candidates in Virginia knocked off incumbents in the state’s June 11 primary election. The wins by Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington County and Steve Descano in Fairfax County furthered Soros’s plan to “overhaul” […]