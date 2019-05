Iran tries conflict resolution with Gulf states but analyst says its war with U.S. already started

Iran tries conflict resolution with Gulf states but analyst says its war with U.S. already started

FPI / May 31, 2019 Geostrategy-Direct.com Iran has responded to mounting U.S. economic and military pressure by attempting to calm its Persian Gulf neighbors by hinting at improved relations. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during a May 26 joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali Alhakim in Baghdad said that Iran “wants […]