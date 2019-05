by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2019 In 2018, China exported $539.5 billion worth of goods to the U.S., 4.5 times more than the U.S.’s $120.3 billion worth of shipments to China, leaving America with a $419.2 billion trade deficit with China. President Donald Trump has raised U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese exports to […]