U.S. ramps up pressure on Iran, one year after Trump withdrew from nuclear deal

U.S. ramps up pressure on Iran, one year after Trump withdrew from nuclear deal

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2019 U.S. President Donald Trump on May 8 announced sanctions on Iran’s trade in metals, which is the Islamic Republic’s third largest export. Trump’s executive order imposes sanctions on Iran’s iron, steel, aluminum, and copper sectors. Trump said the new sanctions target “Iran’s revenue from the export of industrial metals […]