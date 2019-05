She was robbed: Hillary Clinton sums up factors that led to her defeat

She was robbed: Hillary Clinton sums up factors that led to her defeat

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2019 Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has so far blamed her 2016 election loss on misogyny, white resentment, the FBI, sexism, the National Rifle Association, Vladimir Putin, the media, Barack Obama, husbands pressuring their wives to vote for Trump, Bernie Sanders, WikiLeaks, and Jill Stein. During an “Evening with the […]