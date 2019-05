Due to mass migration, many Austrians say they feel like foreigners in their own nation

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2019 Austria’s vice chancellor on May 5 decried what he said was the “creeping Islamization” of the country. Press reports indicate that other Austrians agree with Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, saying they feel like foreigners in their own nation. “On the streets, in the public transport and the municipal buildings: […]