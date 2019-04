by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2019 Hollywood ex-idol Robert Redford, in an Earth Day op-ed for Time, said impeaching President Donald Trump won’t mean much if climate change destroys the planet. In the op-ed, titled “Don’t Fall for Political Distractions. Saving Our Planet Must Come First,” the 82-year-0ld Redford writes: “Collusion, obstruction of justice, impeachment […]