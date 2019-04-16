Waters Took More Than $200,000 in Corporate Money

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) received more than $200,000 in corporate campaign contributions.

The chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee took in about $210,329 in corporate campaign money, most of which came from industry PACs, Politico reports.

Waters's openness to corporate PAC contributions differentiates her from progressives such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), who have sworn off money from corporate committees. Politico notes that Waters' predecessor as Financial Services Committee chair, Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R., Texas), was a leading recipient of finance industry money.

Of the sectors of the financial industry, insurers have given the most to Waters, and hosted a fundraiser for her last month. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers, MetLife, Primerica, State Farm, USAA, and Zurich are among the insurers which have donated to Waters.

TransUnion's PAC gave $5,000 to Waters earlier this year, just before its CEO testified before her committee about the company's shortcomings.

Corporate PACs run by Amazon, NASDAQ, and the Independent Community Bankers of America donated to Waters, and Boeing and General Electric also contributed.

Waters, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, has continued to call for his impeachment.

"So, some people say, ‘How dare her come out and say impeach him. She doesn't know enough about him to talk about impeaching him.' But now the American people, whether they say it or not, they know that this man is dangerous," Waters said during a speech given at a Woman's National Democratic Club dinner earlier this month. "That, certainly, he conspired with the Kremlin and with the oligarchs of Russia."

Waters's comments came despite the fact special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia.

