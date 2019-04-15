Trump on Notre Dame Cathedral: ‘No Cathedral In the World Like It’

President Donald Trump on Monday delivered remarks in reaction to the fire that has engulfed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, saying there is "no cathedral in the world like it."

Trump traveled to Burnsville, Minn. where he was scheduled to host a roundtable at Nuss Truck and Equipment to discuss his Tax Cut and Jobs Act and how it has helped companies grow. At the beginning of the roundtable, he took a moment to address the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral and say that he has been in communication with France.

"They are having a terrible, terrible fire. Some of you have heard, some of you have not because you have been here, but I will tell you the fire they are having at the Notre Dame Cathedral is something few people have witnessed," Trump said. "When we left the plane, it was burning at a level that you rarely see a fire burn. It's one of the great treasures of the world, the greatest artists in the world. Probably if you think about it, I would say it might be greater than almost any museum in the world."

He went on to say that the fire "puts a damper" on what they were going to discuss at the roundtable, noting its symbolism and significance with American culture.

"It's a part of our growing up. It's a part of our culture. It's a part of our lives. It's a truly great cathedral and I've been there and I've seen it," Trump said. "I think I can say there's probably no cathedral in the world like it. It's a terrible scene. They think it was caused by—at this moment they don't know, but they think it was caused by renovation."

The French Interior Ministry said 400 firefighters have been mobilized to try to contain the fire that continues to engulf the cathedral, according to CNN.

"The horrific fire that is engulfing the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris is shocking and saddens us all, for this particular cathedral is not only a majestic Church, it is also a world treasure. Noble in architecture and art, it has long been a symbol of the transcendent human spirit as well as our longing for God," Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the US Bishops' Conference said. "Our hearts go out to the Archbishop and the people of Paris, and we pray for all the people of France, entrusting all to the prayers and intercession of the Mother of God, especially the firefighters battling the fire."

