Former Dem. Sen. Kerrey: Democrats Are ‘Delusional’ Over Russia Investigation

Former senator Bob Kerrey (D., Neb.) said that Democrats are suffering from a "delusion" and that President Donald Trump would be right to pardon anyone indicted in the two-year-long investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"If there is a man or woman who was convicted and sentenced for not telling the truth about a collusion that never happened, I'd like them to be pardoned," Kerrey told The Washington Times in an interview.

Kerrey called out in particular Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Mass.), a frequent and vocal supporter of continuing and expanding the investigation into the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Personally, I would love to hear Schiff say, ‘Enough. There are other committees that can look at this, and we need to get back to the committee's mission of making sure the Department of Defense is spending its money correctly,'" Kerry said. "He could gain a lot of credibility with the American people if we go back to the time when that committee was nonpartisan."

Kerrey added that Democrats alleging there is clear evidence that Trump obstructed justice because of the number of indicted people who lied to the prosecution is unfair to the nature of high profile cases.

"I know what kind of power a prosecutor has," he told the Times. "They have a gun to your head, and they know most of these cases never go to trial. So you have a choice of spending the rest of your life in prison or pleading guilty and maybe doing a year."

Kerrey said that he would like to see a bipartisan panel of investigators, who would examine not just Trump, but also other figures who stirred controversy over the possibility of Russian interference in the 2016 election. He pointed specifically to former FBI director James Comey's press conference about Hillary Clinton's emails and former attorney general Jeff Sessions's decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

"When Comey did his press conference, he basically gave Donald Trump his ‘lock her up' applause line, and you have all the problems with Sessions saying he has to recuse himself," Kerrey said. "All of that created problems."

The post Former Dem. Sen. Kerrey: Democrats Are ‘Delusional’ Over Russia Investigation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.