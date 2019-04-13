Two new inductees into National Women’s Hall of Fame were devotees of Jim Jones

FPI & Tribune Services- The National Women’s Hall of Fame last month announced its newest inductees. Included among them were Jane Fonda and Angela Davis, two fervent supporters of cult leader and mass murderer Jim Jones, a columnist noted.

“But once Jones orchestrated the deaths of over 900 people in the Guyanese jungle, Fonda, Davis, and other sycophants of the psychopath developed a case of amnesia that proved so contagious that even those vehement in their criticism of the Vietnam-era radicals forget their boosterism of a mass murderer,” Flynn noted in an April 9 column.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame, in Seneca Falls, New York, “celebrates political women, especially ones who embrace left-wing politics,” Flynn noted.

The Hall, Flynn wrote, includes “Rosalynn Carter but not Nancy Reagan, Donna Shalala but not Jeanne Kirkpatrick, Wilma Mankiller but not Phyllis Schlafly, and Maya Angelou but not Ayn Rand. The hall confuses leftism for greatness. This strikes as tremendously dishonest in that the hall of fame, in its name, purports to honor women, not leftists.”

Fonda found herself “deeply moved” after attending a Peoples Temple service in 1977. She pledged herself to Jim Jones as a member of his group. “I also recommit myself to your congregation as an active full participant – not only for myself, but because I want my two children to have the experience,” she wrote the madman about 16 months prior to his masterminding the deaths of 918 people.

Fonda expressed appreciation for numerous letters received by Temple congregants and for the Temple committing some of its children to attend Laurel Springs Ranch, which she had just purchased with husband Tom Hayden to use as a retreat for underprivileged kids. “I am in Colorado making a film – that is why you haven’t seen me or Tom,” she explained to Jones. “But when we get back, we will return to the Temple.”

Fonda’s fawning letter, Flynn noted, “allowed Jones to boast of ‘an Academy Award winning actress joining our church’ in the midst of turmoil surrounding him. Fonda’s visit to the Temple, and the letter committing herself as a Peoples Temple member, came during a summer filled with charges that Jones extorted money from followers, beat them, and acted as a charlatan in staging faith healings.”

Flynn continued: “Rather than take the side of the oppressed, Fonda sided with the oppressor. When she and Hayden got back, they could not return to the Temple because the Temple had relocated to South America. In North America, the Temple sought to derail investigations into it, and used Fonda, Hayden, and others to vouch for it.”

“We are familiar with the work of Reverend Jones and Peoples Temple,” Fonda, Hayden, Harvey Milk, and other progressives publicly avowed in 1977, “and have no hesitancy in commending them for their example in setting a high standard of ethics and morality in the community and also for providing enormous material assistance to poor, minority and disadvantaged people in every area of human need.”

Davis had also “heaped praise upon the communist cult leader,” Flynn wrote. “She enthusiastically, and recklessly, delivered remarks patched through to Jonestown’s inhabitants over the concentration camp’s speakers. A figure admired by the many African-American Temple members hear-heared the paranoia of the atheist preacher who so soon led them to their deaths.

Jones periodically staged ‘white nights’ – prolonged, phony siege situations in which he instilled the idea in his followers that the Temple’s enemies looked to slaughter them – to condition Jonestown’s inhabitants to accept their deaths by their own hands (or suffer them at the hands of brutal, capitalist enemies). Davis’s remarks to Temple members came in the midst of these white nights.”

Davis addressed “my friend Jim Jones” and his followers. “I know you are in a very difficult situation right now and there is a conspiracy, a very profound conspiracy designed to destroy the contributions which you have made to our struggle,” Davis telephonically informed Jonestown’s inhabitants over the concentration camp’s loudspeaker system. “And this is why I must tell you that we feel that we are under attack as well. When you are attacked, it is because of your progressive stand, and we feel that it is directly an attack against us as well. Therefore, more of us need to know that we will be carrying on this idea, that we will do everything in our power to ensure your safety and your ability to keep on struggling.”

Flynn continued: “Few struggled when Jones, just 70 days later, mixed cyanide and valium with Flavor Aid. Because Jim Jones said so, 918 people died unnecessarily. Peoples Temple survivors lived with profound stigma. Jim Jones enablers received honors. San Francisco named Terminal One at its airport in honor of Harvey Milk. Herb Caen won a Pulitzer Prize as ‘the voice and conscience’ of San Francisco.

Carlton B. Goodlett, who ran interference for Jones even after the cataclysm, lent his name to the street that gives city hall its address. For the reason of this erasure of our collective memory, I wrote Cult City. And for the reason of this erasure of our collective memory, the National Women’s Hall of Fame can honor Jane Fonda, so enamored with Jim Jones that she joined Peoples Temple, and Angela Davis, who lent her voice to the soundtrack of paranoia that ultimately brought death to so many of her admirers in Jonestown, with induction in September without public uproar.”

