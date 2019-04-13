Washington Free Beacon editor in chief Matthew Continetti said Friday that the Democratic majority in the House is "in jeopardy" if freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) continue to dominate news cycles.

On Fox News's Special Report, Continetti responded to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D., Calif.) frustration with President Donald Trump's tweet about House Democrats failing to pass their spending bill.

"What Pelosi just said, she should tell her freshman members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar and say we are here to work and not to tweet," Continetti said. "What has happened in 100 days of the Democratic House is the Democrats have become the party of those three freshman congressmen of far left views, from very, very blue, indigo districts, but that's not how the Democrats won the House."

"They won in moderate districts with centrist candidates and as long as they're the party of AOC and Ilhan Omar, their House majority is in jeopardy," Continetti added.

Host Bret Baier agreed and said the poll on the budget indicated Democratic leadership wasn't "herding the cats" very well.

Marie Harf, a Fox News commentator and former senior adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry during the Obama administration, conceded by saying that Ocasio-Cortez and the other freshman Democrats were a "hard set of cats to herd."

"Matthew is right. The moderate Democrats are the ones who won this, who won the House and the Democratic electorate writ large, as we saw from some data this week, is actually much more moderate than this progressive caucus," Harf said.

The post Continetti: Ocasio-Cortez and Omar Put Dem House Majority in Jeopardy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.