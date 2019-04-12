Ocasio-Cortez Tells War Vet Congressman To Do Something About Domestic Terror

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., NY) went after Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Twitter, telling the Texas congressman and veteran to "go do something about" about domestic terror.

Crenshaw, who served in the war in Afghanistan and lost his right eye after an improvised explosive device detonated, criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) for referring to the 9/11 terrorist attacks as "some people did something."

"First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something'. Unbelievable," Crenshaw tweeted.

First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as "some people who did something". Unbelievable. https://t.co/IKtoZWWmIT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 9, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez pounced on Crenshaw's tweet.

"You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim's Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes. In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don't you go do something about that?" she tweeted at Crenshaw.

You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes. In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that? https://t.co/rkb92IxkKX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019

Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) responded, calling defending Omar "shameful, especially for a representative from NY."

There is no context in which @IlhanMN description of 9/11 as "some people did something" is anything but disgraceful. Defending her is shameful, especially for a representative from NY. https://t.co/15jGij29Ya — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 11, 2019

The Daily Caller notes that the 9/11 Victim's Compensation Fund has not been voted on yet, and Crenshaw does not appear to have expressed opposition to it.

Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor accused Crenshaw of racism.

"It is patently obvious that @IlhanMN wasn't trying to downplay the 9/11 attacks. Crenshaw is twisting her words because she's black, muslim and the GOP and Fox wants to paint her as foreign and un-American. Democrats should call out his bullshit. So should the media," Vietor tweeted.

It is patently obvious that @IlhanMN wasn't trying to downplay the 9/11 attacks. Crenshaw is twisting her words because she's black, muslim and the GOP and Fox wants to paint her as foreign and un-American. Democrats should call out his bullshit. So should the media. https://t.co/WfHxFRqemz — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 11, 2019

Omar has faced accusations of anti-Semitism during her short time in Congress.

In February, Omar said she wanted "to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country." House Democratic leaders scrambled to write and pass a resolution condemning various forms of hatred in the wake of her remarks.

In February, Omar apologized for anti-Semitic tweets in which she alleged AIPAC pays off politicians to be pro-Israel.

