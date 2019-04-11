Swalwell Steals Slogan From Christine ‘I Am Not a Witch’ O’Donnell

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) announced he's running for president this week, and his Twitter announcement video came with the tweet, "I see you. I hear you. I'm for you. I AM you."

Those last words were also used as a campaign slogan by Republican Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell in her famous "I am not a witch, I'm you," campaign ad in 2010. Her campaign had run into problems with her past dabbling in witchcraft, which she had admitted to on Bill Maher's Political Incorrect television show in 1999.

O'Donnell won the GOP nomination but was thoroughly defeated by Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.).

Swalwell's tweet came with a 2-minute, 12-second video announcing his intent to offer bold solutions and "go big" if he were to become president.

I am running for President of the United States of America. I see you. I hear you. I'm for you. I AM you. pic.twitter.com/qRcrBvtdAD — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 9, 2019

He joins an already crowded field, but hopes to distinguish himself with progressive proposals and rhetoric critical of President Donald Trump. Even after the attorney general released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report saying there's no evidence of collusion with Russia, Swalwell still alleged Thursday that Trump may be taking orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He's also tried to stand out with strident positions on gun control, which has been part of not just his Twitter video but also his Monday interview on The Late Show when he first said he's running.

Swalwell's Twitter video starts in Sac City, Iowa, where he was born. In the video he recounts how his father was a police officer, takes videos with his cellphone, and drives around the state talking about what to do to improve America. He focuses on his own personal leadership qualities, but he does take time to address climate change, gun control, and take shots at Donald Trump for "bullshit."

After her failed candidacy, O'Donnell published a book Troublemaker: Let's Do What It Takes to Make America Great Again in 2011.

