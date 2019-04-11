EXCLUSIVE: WFB Senior Writer Elizabeth Harrington Named RNC Spokesperson

The Republican National Committee named former Washington Free Beacon senior writer Elizabeth Harrington its national spokesperson on Thursday.

The RNC praised Harrington's reporting career and breadth of television experience, calling her "well-equipped to advocate for President Trump and the Republican Party."

"Elizabeth’s extensive communications background will be a tremendous asset as she spreads the Republican message to Americans throughout the nation," RNC chief of staff Richard Walters said. "We are excited for Elizabeth to take on this role and play an integral part of our Party’s ongoing commitment to supporting President Trump’s winning agenda."

"I am thrilled to join the incredible team at the RNC at the start of an exciting reelection campaign," Harrington said. "The Republican Party led by President Donald Trump has an amazing and unprecedented record of accomplishment, and I am honored to help share the countless stories of America’s revival during the Trump presidency."

Harrington joined the Free Beacon in 2013 and has offered exceptional reporting and commentary to its readers ever since. She also was host of the critically acclaimed podcast Right and Righter from 2017 to its untimely demise two weeks ago.

Disclosure: Harrington and her Baltimore Orioles bobblehead collection sat next to this reporter for the past four years. She is a ruthless beer pong player and very difficult to defeat in argument.

