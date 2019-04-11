FreeBeaconPolitics

BEASTMODE: Cocaine Mitch Decides What the Senate Votes On

Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), as Senate majority leader, gets to choose what the Senate votes on.

Democrats' caterwauling could be heard far and wide when Mitch made them vote on their own environmental resolution—the absurd fantasy of stopping cow farts and air travel known as the Green New Deal—and Wednesday he was not afraid to say it was, indeed, a show vote.

