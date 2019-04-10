Gillibrand: Hillary Clinton ‘Inspired the World’

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) said that Hillary Clinton "inspired the world" with her failed bid for the presidency in 2016.

Gillibrand's comments came after CNN Out Front host Erin Burnett asked if Gillbrand's comments that former president Bill Clinton should have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal had damaged her relationship with the former First Lady.

Gillibrand replied that Hillary Clinton's 2016 run "put 65 million cracks in that highest and hardest glass ceiling," in reference to the votes cast for Hillary Clinton.

"She's inspired the world by her bravery and courage to do what she thought was right, to run for president twice, to be a national leader for her whole life," Gillibrand said. "She's given her life to public service service. So for me, Secretary Clinton is still a role model for all of us. My views on her husband are very different, and I've said all I'm going to say about that."

Gillibrand continued on to say that since her comments, she has spoken to Clinton, whom she believes still supports her candidacy.

"Hillary Clinton will continue to be a role model for all of us," Gillibrand said.

When Burnett asked Gillibrand if she believed that Hillary Clinton had "forgiven" her for the Senator's comments on Bill Clinton, Gillibrand responded that Hillary Clinton still inspired her.

"You would have to ask her that, but my fondness for her and my respect for her is very strong," Gillibrand said. "She's somebody who I still admire and look up to, and she's given a lot to so I think our relationship is strong."

When Gillibrand stated last June that Bill Clinton should have resigned, the former president hit back at her in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

"You have to—really ignore what the context was," Bill Clinton said. "But, you know, she’s living in a different context. And she did it for different reasons. So I—but I just disagree with her."

