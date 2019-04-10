Disgraced Former NBC Anchor Matt Lauer Attends CNN President’s Birthday Party

Matt Lauer, the disgraced former NBC Today anchor who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, attended the birthday bash of CNN president Jeff Zucker over the weekend.

Since being ousted from his $25 million NBC role back in 2017, Lauer has kept a low profile, but Page Six reports that Lauer attended Zucker's birthday party at the McKittrick Hotel in New York on Saturday.

The CNN chief hosted at the hip space's new "Speakeasy Magick" show, hosted by "master deceptionist" Todd Robbins. We're told that Lauer joined the group, who had a "great time" and "a lot of laughs." Other close Zucker colleagues — including Allison Gollust, CNN's executive VP and chief marketing officer, who came over from NBC with Zucker — also made the guest list, as well as Zucker's kids.

Zucker formerly served as Lauer's executive producer on the Today show, but later left to serve as the head of CNN. Lauer is currently still going through a lengthy divorce from his second wife, Annette Roque, after the allegations of sexual misconduct. One of Lauer's friends previously told Page Six that he was keeping a low profile in the Hamptons while hanging out with his three children.

"There is no way that he's thinking about returning to work at all. How could he? He knows there's no TV role for him now. And to be honest, it's the furthest thing from his mind," the friend added.

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was asked about the Lauer scandal back in December 2017, prompting her to say, "Every day I believe more in karma."

Lauer faced scrutiny back in 2016 when several journalists and commentators said his questioning of Clinton at a candidate forum was unfair and even sexist.

