Bolton Can’t Stop Laughing at Gillibrand’s Nuclear Weapon Gaffe

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton could not stop laughing when played a clip of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) discussing her opposition to "tactile" nuclear weapons on the campaign trail.

Bolton was played the clip of Gillibrand, which was caught by the Washington Free Beacon on Monday, during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. Gillibrand twice refers to "tactile" nuclear weapons, saying the administration's embrace of them was reason enough for her to oppose the entire National Defense Authorization Act. Gillibrand was likely attempting to discuss tactical nuclear weapons.

Bolton, after collecting himself, said he is willing to take a meeting with Gillibrand to hear her thoughts on our nuclear arsenal.

"As national security adviser, I don’t get involved in politics, but I’ll just say maybe Senator Gillibrand could give me a call and tell me what she knows about those tactile nuclear weapons," Bolton said. "I’d be interested in learning it."

The video of Gillibrand's comments can be viewed below:

