Abortion Reversal Hotline Seeing More Calls Since Pro-Life ‘Unplanned’ Movie Released

An abortion reversal hotline has witnessed an increasing number of calls from women wanting to reverse their abortions since the pro-life film Unplanned was released in late March.

The Options Line, which is run by Heartbeat International's Abortion Pill Rescue Network and offers guidance for women trying to reverse chemical abortions, has seen a 30 percent increase in calls, according to Catholic News Agency.

"We do believe that [the sudden surge] was attributed to Unplanned, specifically," Andrea Trudden, director of communications and marketing for Heartbeat International, said.

Trudden said calls have come from women seeking to reverse their abortions, and from others wanting to learn about abortion pill reversal.

Chuck Kozelman, co-writer and director of Unplanned, said it is "wonderful" more women are trying to reverse their abortions.

"We are in a moment of heightened awareness that abortion is the termination of a human being," Kozelman said.

"Many women who have chosen abortion wish they could go back and change their decision. What we’re seeing is that many of the women who still are capable of reversing that decision are doing so, and we think it’s wonderful."

Unplanned recounts former Planned Parenthood Clinic Director Abby Johnson's transformation into a pro-life activist. The movie has seen success at the box office, finishing in the top ten and earning $3.2 million in its second week.

"This film has been an overwhelming success," Pure Flix CEO Michael Scott said. "The amazing work of the filmmakers, actors and team behind bringing Abby Johnson’s story to audiences is helping to raise awareness to national and regional pro-life movements around the country. For one film to have such an impact with audiences that are showing up in such large numbers reinforces how important it is to bring this topic to audiences."

