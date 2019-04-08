Warren a Distant Third in 2020 Poll of Massachusetts Democrats

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) is far behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden in a 2020 presidential poll of Massachusetts Democrats.

In spite of being elected twice to the U.S. Senate there, only 14 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in Massachusetts picked Warren, with 26 percent picking Sanders and 23 percent supporting Biden. Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg was close behind Warren at 11 percent in the poll conducted by Emerson College.

"This is a concern for Warren who at this time does not have a firewall in her home state, and her rival Sanders has a strong base in the Bay State," said Emerson Polling director Spencer Kimball.

The survey also marked yet another poll where Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) is polling at zero percent.

Warren has also consistently lagged in polling of neighboring New Hampshire, the country's first primary state. The Washington Post reported Warren's own allies privately concede her campaign is off to a lackluster start.

She was the first prominent politician to form a presidential exploratory committee in December and officially launched her campaign in February, but she has struggled to raise money and lost her finance director over a disagreement about her pledge to focus on small donors.

Warren has proposed a series of splashy, progressive ideas, such as breaking up the major tech companies, installing an "ultra-millionaires" tax to fund universal child care, and getting rid of the Electoral College. She has also gotten onboard or expressed passing interest in such liberal wishes as reparations and packing the Supreme Court.

She has focused less on Trump, with whom she's openly feuded. She came out on the short end of a public showdown with the president over her longtime claims of Native American ancestry that led Trump to derisively refer to her as "Pocahontas."

Her decision to release a DNA test showing a distant Native American ancestor backfired, with progressives and Native American groups fuming over her dalliance with race science and conservatives openly mocking the results. Warren has since apologized for claiming in the past her race was American Indian.

