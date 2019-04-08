Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party Rife With Unpunished Anti-Semitism

A new report has found that U.K. Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn has failed to sanction members of the party who shared anti-Semitic messages online.

The Sunday Times published a report on Sunday which showed how Corbyn's office "actively interfered, delayed, and disrupted the inquiry into the hate-filled and conspiratorial posts by many Labour members," according to the Jerusalem Post.

Some posts said "Heil Hitler," accused members of Parliament who are Jewish of being "Zionist infiltrators," and even spread conspiracy theories blaming Jews for the 9/11 terror attacks.

From the Post:

Complaints about these posts have been filed a year ago, yet none of the authors of these posts have been suspended from the party. According to internal documents obtained by the paper, Corbyn's office interfered in 101 of such complaints. The confidential emails and database which was last updated March 8, brought to light the antisemitic messages and the handling, or lack thereof, of the Labour Party under Corbyn's leadership. One Labour member was returned to the party ranks after his message blaming Jews for the 9/11 attacks was exposed. In another case, a council member candidate who said that Jewish MPs are "Zionist infiltrators" was marked as having met the criteria for suspension, but it was later decided that he would not be suspended because "he is a candidate."

Less than half of the more than 800 cases opened led to decisions, and only 30 cases resulted in a suspension.

The Jewish Labour Movement has passed a motion of no confidence in Corbyn in the midst of the new allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.

"The Labour Party takes all complaints of anti-Semitism extremely seriously and we are committed to rooting it out of our party," a spokeswoman for the Labour Party said.

"All complaints about anti-Semitism are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures," she continued.

Accusations of anti-Semitism have dogged Corbyn and the Labour Party for several years.

Last summer, the U.K.’s three main Jewish newspapers released the same front page declaring "United We Stand" and argued Corbyn represented an "existential threat" to Jewish life in Britain.

In 2016, Corbyn expressed regret for describing members of Hamas and Hezbollah as "friends" at a meeting in 2009. Earlier this year, he admitted he was wrong to have supported an artist in 2012 who painted a mural in London depicting Jews playing Monopoly on the backs of naked people.

The post Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party Rife With Unpunished Anti-Semitism appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.