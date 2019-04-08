Abrams Calls Pro-Life Georgia Bill ‘Evil,’ ‘Abominable,’ and ‘Bad for Business’

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called a bill protecting the lives of unborn babies after a heartbeat is detected in the womb "evil," "abominable," and "bad for business" during an appearance on MSNBC's AM Joy on Sunday.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid inquired about the bill, calling it appalling and asking about a proposed Hollywood boycott of Georgia over it. Gov. Brian Kemp (R.) has not signed the bill but is expected to soon, although Reid said it was "signed."

"This fetal heartbeat bill that was just signed: People are pretty appalled by the fact that he just signed what is, I think, the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the country, so you have some folks that are talking boycott and are saying Hollywood should boycott the state of Georgia," Reid said. "Films—we know The Walking Dead is shot down there—there are lots of television programs and movies that are shot in Atlanta. What do you make of these calls to boycott the state of Georgia?"

"I think it's a call to action and a call to attention," Abrams replied. "I do not actually support a boycott of our state. I think you re-victimize women in particular when you take away the jobs that have come to the state. However, I think it's very shortsighted of our business community and our political leadership to not recognize that these jobs can go elsewhere."

"We have to be a state that is not only friendly to business, we've got to be friendly to the women who work in these businesses. You should not have to worry about your ability to control your bodily autonomy because the governor has pushed such an abominable and evil bill that is so restrictive. It's not only bad for morality and our humanity, it's bad for business," Abrams continued.

Georgia's legislature sent a fetal heartbeat bill to the governor's desk late last month. The legislation would make an abortion illegal "once a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, which can happen in as little as six weeks."

Abrams is considering a run for president in 2020. She has yet to accept defeat in 2018's gubernatorial race in Georgia, saying last month, "I did win my election. I just didn't get to have the job."

Official results show Abrams lost by over 50,000 votes in a year when voter turnout surged in Georgia.

