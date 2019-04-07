Pencil Pushers and Clowns: Will America’s winners bow to these losers?

Special to WorldTribune.com, By John McNabb- Voices of the real America are being drowned out by loudmouths of the new American Left who come across as angry victims. But make no mistake, these “victims” are losers all.

The Left is angry because their best laid plans failed to produce a 2016 victory for Hillary Clinton, one of the worst presidential candidates in my lifetime.

What followed was the first and only attempted coup d’etat in our country’s history. It was an American tragedy orchestrated by little people: The pencil pushers, narcissistic loudmouths and clowns. And now as the grim reaper is beginning to rear its ugly head, the perpetrators will slink away and protect themselves.That’s what cowards do when confronted. They back away and hide.

The Left has a habit of throwing its own under the proverbial bus. Look as what has happened to the its recent heroes Michael Avenatti and Christine Blasey Ford. Both were lionized and heralded but rapidly discarded as their narratives ultimately proved uncomfortable to the Left. Both have been quickly forgotten.

Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib will suffer the same fate. The Left has a long history of using people until they are no longer useful. Some lose their livelihoods and others tragically pay the ultimate price for their Democratic Party dalliances. Have we forgotten Seth Rich and Vince Foster?

Pencil Pushers and Clowns come in all shapes and sizes. They lurk ostensibly in the open, but they conduct their affairs in dark places.

The Media is filled with cowardly, opinionated Clowns. What I loved about Emmett Kelly was that he made his points in silence. Would that the media Clowns did the same. Yes, I am referring to Joy Reid, Chris Matthews, Don Lemon, Joy Behar, Bill Maher, Andrea Mitchell, Joe Scarboro, and of course Rachel Maddow. A listless and sad crowd of little wannabes who crave attention. As are the self-important Hollywood celebrities. Somehow, they still believe that America wants to hear what they really think. Robert DeNiro, Barbara Streisand, “Meat Head” Rob Reiner and so many more of the same ilk love the limelight.

The Pencil Pushers and Media knew that the “Fix” was in. Thus, CNN just happened to know that Roger Stone and his wife were about to be humiliated and harassed in a predawn FBI raid with an FBI helicopter overhead, FBI agents armed to the teeth as if the two harmless senior citizens were a threat. The Stones were treated as if they were hardened criminals with FBI agents pushing their way into their home. Roger Stone’s hearing-impaired wife was pulled out of her bed!

This is not the America that I risked my life for. This is a Washington, D.C. cabal of mean spirited, nasty little people.

Pencil Pushers take care of themselves. They typically didn’t see combat if they even served in the military, which most didn’t. But they have created a web of dishonesty, not in the light of day but in the swamp of cocktail parties, quiet private conversations away from the light and clandestine chicanery.

The Pencil Pushers have an agenda. They were the authors of the “Fix” to insure a Hillary Clinton Presidency. They were the authors of the “Insurance Policy” to spy on and damage the Trump campaign. And the Pencil Pushers continue their vain attempt to discredit the Trump presidency as if they possessed the credibility to do so.

John Brennan is a prime example of the classic Washington Pencil Pusher. He continues to spout off in the media. An analyst in the past and now a leftist media darling morphing into a … Loudmouth. We’re talking about the former head of the Central Intelligence Agency under the Barack Obama administration!

It will be interesting to learn whether James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence and another Pencil Pusher was in fact taking orders on the “Fix” and the “Insurance Policy” from Barack Obama.

How did Clapper and Brennan, who held such powerful and secret roles in our government, emerge as media stars? This is an American first, unfortunately, and reveals the alarming state of the Democratic Left. I have nothing against the CIA. I was approached by the CIA when I was graduating from Duke and then again in a conversation with an Air America, Inc official while I was stationed with the 355th Fighter Wing at Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base.

Instead of focusing on President Trump, America deserves to know how our intelligence agencies totally missed the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. Hopefully Clapper, Brennan and Comey will opine on that very soon. But I won’t hold my breath.

The worst of the pencil pushers are partisan legal bureaucrats of the Democrat kind at the Department of Justice, some of whom it appears, literally took the law into their own hands. Consider the cast of characters in what has been termed the “silent coup”.

Rod Rosenstein started his career as an intern for Robert Mueller and headed Ken Starr’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s role in Travelgate [Starr decided not to prosecute her, but was she exonerated?]. Who knew that Rosenstein’s wife Lisa Barsoomian is an attorney who just happened to defend Bill Clinton in 1998?

The Department of Justice under Obama decided not to prosecute the arrogant Lois Lerner of IRS infamy. Other key senior Justice Department officials in the plot against first a presidential candidate and then a sitting American president were Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr, a contractor for Fusion GPS, the creator of the false Trump Dossier paid for by the Clinton Campaign. And the smirking and smarmy Peter Strzok and girlfriend Lisa Page, two FBI officials who were all over the the FBI/Justice Department dirty tricks campaign.

They were joined in that effort by Andrew McCabe a former Deputy Director of the FBI and James Comey, the penultimate Pencil Pusher and Clown. Comey qualified as a Loudmouth after being fired. Not hard to make that determination.