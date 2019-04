Special to WorldTribune.com By Richard Fisher, Geostrategy-Direct For the first time since 2011, two Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighters crossed the Mid-Line of the Taiwan Strait near the Penghu Islands on March 31, 2019. The incursion prompted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on April 1 to state on her Facebook page […]