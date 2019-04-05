Hickenlooper: I Will Pass Reparations Commission Bill As President

Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper said that he would pass a bill paying reparations to the descendants of slaves while speaking at Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention on Friday.

"I look at the opportunity to provide every person a real chance at creating their own version of the American dream," he said when asked by Sharpton if he would support the bill, proposed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas). "It's one of the fundamental holdings of this country."

"Yes or no?" someone in the audience shouted at Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper then indicated that he would pass the bill if it made it to his desk.

"One of those points where we can make reparations is so we can make sure we have things like high quality early education in every single school in every single community," he said. "That's what we did in Denver."

Other 2020 candidates that have discussed the case for reparations include Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), and former representative Robert Francis O'Rourke (D., Texas).

Warren appeared to support reparations in a statement to Reuters.

"We must confront the dark history of slavery and government-sanctioned discrimination in this country that has had many consequences including undermining the ability of Black families to build wealth in America for generations," she said.

Sanders has opposed reparations, saying during a March appearance on The View that he believes there are better ways to help black communities.

"I think that right now, our job is to address the crises facing the American people and our communities, and I think there are better ways to do that than just writing out a check," he said.

O'Rourke also spoke on the issue at NAN, showing support for reparations.

"Until all Americans understand that civil rights" also involves "the injustices that have been visited and continue to be visited on people, we will never get the change that we need to live up to the promise of this country. So absolutely I would sign that into law," he said, according to the AP.

