Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D., Fla.) criticized fellow Democrats for embracing socialism, saying she is offended by the "conversation about socialism" during an appearance at a conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

"I am offended by this whole conversation about socialism," Murphy said, according to the Washington Examiner. "The idea that in the greatest democracy, the greatest capitalist system in the world, we're having casual conversation about socialism, offends me."

Murphy also called herself a "proud capitalist."

"It is the system that built us the greatest nation and the greatest economy in the world. Sure, we have to fix the inequities that exist in our system. We have to make sure everybody, no matter what zip code they're born in, has a fair shot," Murphy continued. "But it is not the moment to undo the whole system and embrace something that Americans have spent blood and treasure fighting to save other countries from."

Murphy, who is of Vietnamese heritage, cited her experience growing up in a socialist country as her reason for opposing socialism. She discussed sending medicines and fabrics to support relatives in Vietnam.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has embraced the socialist label, telling Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson in an interview last year, "call me a socialist; I don't give a damn." DNC Chairman Tom Perez called her the future of the Democratic Party after her upset primary victory, despite her affiliation with the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), who is also a self-described democratic socialist, has argued the media "makes a bigger deal" about the socialism versus capitalism debate than it should.

A Gallup survey from last year found 57 percent of Democrats view socialism positively, while only 47 percent view capitalism the same way.

The post Rep. Murphy (D): ‘I Am Offended By This Whole Conversation About Socialism’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.