Mika Brzezinski on Biden’s Behavior: ‘We’re Not Snowflakes’

The co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe asked fellow panelists if they were snowflakes while discussing former vice president Joe Biden's behavior towards women and his tendency to invade personal space.

"In this climate, I feel like a lot of men have nowhere to go when something like this happens and what seems unfair about this is again this is not—we're not talking about sex. We're not talking about harassment. None of these women have said it felt sexual, they said it was a little weird," Mika Brzezinski said.

"And I gotta tell you, if you can go on national television and talk about Joe Biden putting his hands on your back and now you're demanding an apology from him because what he said on Twitter is not enough," Brzezinski added. "You probably could've told him in real time. And he probably would've said I'm sorry, I was trying to be nice. And it probably could've been finished right there. Like come on, we're not snowflakes. Are we? Are you a snowflake, Claire?"

"Pretty sure I'm not," former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill responded.

"Okay, so I gotta tell you we have to decide what we get upset about and what's a national story. And I think if the campaign did what you were saying, it would make it even bigger. At this point, look, he's saying he gets it. Fine, I still hope he gives me a big hug. I'm good," Brzezinski continued.

Biden promised to be "more mindful about respecting personal space in the future" after several women have accused him of making them feel uncomfortable.

Lucy Flores, a 2014 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Nevada, alleged last week that Biden walked up behind her, smelled her hair, and awkwardly kissed her head without her consent. At least three other women have echoed her accusations.

Earlier this week, Brzezinski asked if it was acceptable to mention that "Flores is a huge Bernie person."

"But are we allowed to bring up that Lucy Flores is a huge Bernie person? And she has political connections that might be counter to Biden's goals? … Is it OK to bring up this could be politically motivated? Or are we just supposed to take all the words and the fact she said she was violated at face value? Are we supposed to just leave it there and have this sort of attack on his credibility and his honor? Just sit there, or are we allowed to talk about it?" Brzezinski asked.

