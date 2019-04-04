De Blasio Attacks BuzzFeed News’s Handling of Union: ‘You Insulted All Working New Yorkers’

Democratic New York City mayor Bill de Blasio called out BuzzFeed News for its handling of a labor negotiation with staff Thursday, accusing them of insulting "all working New Yorkers."

The BuzzFeed News Union angrily tweeted Wednesday that after setting up a meeting with BuzzFeed executives in New York, they were stood up by management. The union accused BuzzFeed of union-busting and dragging their feet on negotiations.

We came to the table today ready to meet with BuzzFeed execs about finally recognizing our union. Five minutes after the meeting was scheduled to start, they told us they weren't going to show up. pic.twitter.com/Pa9aBsOeaM — BuzzFeed News Union (@bfnewsunion) April 3, 2019

This meeting was a crucial opportunity to make progress in agreeing on a bargaining unit, after more than 7 weeks of frustratingly slow communication with BuzzFeed. Instead, they abandoned today's negotiations. BuzzFeed management is engaging in clear union-busting. — BuzzFeed News Union (@bfnewsunion) April 3, 2019

We've repeatedly asked @peretti and @BuzzFeedBen to join us in these negotiations and take an interest in what their employees are fighting for. They've declined our invitations. But we must be clear: They have the power to recognize our union now. — BuzzFeed News Union (@bfnewsunion) April 3, 2019

The following day, De Blasio weighed in. "Memo to [BuzzFeed News]: New York City is a union town. You didn't just snub [BuzzFeed News Union] yesterday, you insulted all working New Yorkers," he tweeted. "To the union: This city stands with you. To the management: Come. To. The. Table."

Buzzfeed News hit back in its own statement, calling out de Blasio's history of attacking reporters: "This process is not going to benefit from the involvement of a deeply unpopular mayor who has expressed an open disdain for journalists during his time in office."

De Blasio's defense of the Buzzfeed News union comes amid reports he is considering entering the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race. "I never rule things out," de Blasio himself responded when asked in January about a potential run.

Since then de Blasio has traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire, the typical rite of passage for potential presidential candidates. Reception of de Blasio in those states have been muted, with only around 20 people showing up to one New Hampshire rally. New Yorkers themselves aren't exactly enthused with the idea, with 76 percent saying in a recent poll they don't think de Blasio should run for president.

